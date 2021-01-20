Madhavan opens up about his limited social presence

R Madhavan can make all girls go weak in their knees with his dashing looks even today. The dapper actor recently opened up about keeping a low profile. According to him, he prefers to be known for his work.

Spilling the beans on the same, Madhavan reportedly said that he has never been the kind of guy known for his fashion sense or being in news for unqualified remarks that he makes. Madhavan prefers to be known for his work. According to him, it has served him well in terms of respect and he is happy with the positioning that it has got him.

Talking about what is keeping him away from a full-fledged role in Hindi films, Madhavan reportedly said that ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, his trilingual film has consumed his entire time from ‘Saala Khadoos’ till now. The actor added that he did Breathe in between, and Vikram Vedha apart from that. According to him, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ has been time-consuming and he hopes that it’s worth the wait.

R Madhavan will be making his directorial debut with ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. The actor has also reportedly roped in Shah Rukh Khan for a special cameo in the movie. The superstar will be essaying the role of a journalist.