Madhagaja is the latest Kannada film to get Telugu version

IBC Office December 26, 2020
Telugu seems to have become a sought-after language for Kannada movie makers, with several production houses getting their film dubbed and released in Tollywood. Now, the Sri Murali-starrer MadhaGaja will be the latest Sandalwood movie to get a Telugu version.

“Happy to announce the next step of MADHAGAJA …Bless us! (sic),” the production house, Umapathy Films, tweeted on Christmas eve.

The film’s Telugu teaser will be released on Jan. 1 by Anand Audio, and buzz is that a top superstar from Tollywood will unveil it.

The film, directed by Mahesh Kumar, is nearing completion, and the team plans to wrap the shoot by January-end. MadhaGaja consists of an ensemble cast, including Ashika Ranganath in the female lead role.

The movie also features Jagapathi Babu playing the antagonist, while Tamil actor Devayani is making a comeback on the silver screen in an important role in this film. It has music by Ravi Basrur, and cinematography by Naveen Kumar.

