Madagaja first look teaser released on actor’s birthday

The first look teaser of Kannada actor Sriimurali’s Madhagaja is out on his birthday. Releasing the trailer, director of Kannada films, Prashanth Neel congratulated the team of Madhagaja and said that the teaser looks brilliant. He also wished the Kannada star on his birthday. Prashanth debut film Ugramm starred the Kannada film star, Sriimurali.

The film, which is being directed by S Mahesh Kumar, also stars Ashika Ranganath in the lead role and has been produced by Umapathy Srinivas Gowda. Basrur Ravi is the music director of this film.

The trailer of Madhagaja was released by the official YouTube handle of Anand Audio. The news of its release was first tweeted by Prashanth and then by Sriimurali.

The director of the film also shared the link of the Madhagaja teaser along with a poster of the film where Sriimurali can be seen sitting on a wooden throne-like chair while there is a fire in the background.

The one-minute-41-second trailer shows Sriimurali in action with visuals of a place burning and some fighting sequences as well. It has been released on the 39th birthday of the actor who has been working in Kannada films since 2003.