Maasthi to write dialogues for Abhishek’s Bad Manners

Director Suri’s current focus is on Bad Manners. The film starring Abishek Ambareesh is currently in the pre-production process, and joining the Duniya director is dialogue and screenplay writer Maasthi. The latter, who has worked with Suri in Kadipuddi, and Tagaru will now be penning dialogues for Bad Manners.

He is also known for his work in Sathish Ninasam-starrer Ayogya, Santosh’s directorial College Kumara, Prajwal Devaraj’s Gentleman, and the yet-to-be released Salaga starring and directed by Duniya Vijay. Having worked as a story writer for Ball Pen and Panchatantra, Maasthi also got to work with director Yogaraj Bhat and Tharun Kishore Sudhir.

Bad Manners will be Abishek’s second film, after Amar, and this will be the first time he will be collaborating with Suri. An official announcement about the project was made on May 29, when they had revealed the first look.

Though the initial plan was to go on floors this year-end, the preparation work is taking a little more time than planned, and the team plans to start the shooting after January 15. In all likelihood, they will begin with the action sequences.

The film has Surendra Nath and Amri working with Suri on the story and screenplay. Charan Raj is composing the music, while Shekar S (DFD) will work as the cinematographer. The crew will include Deepu S Kumar as the editor. Rajakrishnan will handle sound engineering and Suresh Bhaganavar is in charge of the art department.