LS fails to pass Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi

The Mines and Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill could not be passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday as the House witnessed protests by opposition members over controversial remarks by a Rajasthan MP against the Gandhi family and was adjourned.

Moving the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill for passage, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said the law would bring about change in the mines and mineral sector.

“It will remove the end user restriction. Despite having huge coal reserves we are still importing coal, hence we need to pass this bill. Since the House is not in order, I request the Bill be passed without discussion,” Joshi said.

The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, when enacted, would replace the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

The government has six weeks time from the day Parliament meets to get approval for the recently promulgated Ordinance.

If it is not passed by Parliament, then the Ordinance would lapse.

The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill proposes to remove end use restrictions for participating in coal mine auctions and would open up coal sector fully for commercial mining for all domestic and global companies.

It would also pave way for auctioning of iron ore mining leases which expire this month.

Through the Ordinance the government brought about amendment in Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been paralysed in the second half of the Budget session that began on March 2 as the opposition has sought to corner the government over the issue Delhi violence, which has left 42 people dead.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha witnessed ruckus over controversial remarks by Hanuman Beniwal (Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, a regional outfit from Rajasthan which is backed by the BJP), against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her family members.