Lovely Star Prem’s 25th film Premam Poojyam to release in February

Nenapirali Prem’s 25th movie ‘Premam Poojyam’ is almost set for release. The film’s team we hear are planning to release the film coming February. Lovely Star Prem has been paired up with actress Brinda Acharya in his 25th movie ‘Premam Poojyam’ in the Kannada film industry. Actress Brinda, who has experience acting in serials is all set to make her debut in Kannada film industry with ‘Premam Poojyam’ under Dr Raghavendra’s direction. The actress was previously acted in mythological serials like ‘Shani’ and ‘Mahakali’.

‘Preman Poojyam’ has a huge cast base like Master Anand, Malvika, Aindrita Ray, Avinash, and others. Talking about the film she said, “‘Premam Poojyam’ is a family entertainer, which can relate to all age groups.

The film which is directed by Dr Raghavendra, is the first Kannada movie which was shot in Vietnam. In an interview with ETimes, Prem revealed, “I did a lot of travel for this movie, which I never did for my other movies. We have shot in Vietnam, and it is the first Indian film to be shot in Vietnam. We shot two songs, and spent 15 days shooting with little facilities. We have put in a lot of efforts and our hard work has turned out good. I was shooting in minus degree, and it was a big challenge.”

Meanwhile, the actor recently shared another development from the film with his fans. “Met Lenged of SFX Tapas Nayak (Chennai) who did work for Lagaan, Theri, Bharath Ane Nenu and so many Mani Ratnam sir and A. R. Rahman movies. Happy to share that now he is doing SFX for #PREMAMPOOJYAM. #STAYLOVELY (sic)” posted Prem.