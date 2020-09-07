“Love Story” resumes shoot post COVID-19

After bouncing back into form with ‘Fidaa’ in 2017, sensitive director Sekhar Kammula has roped in Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as the lead pair for his upcoming film “Love Story”. The shooting of the romantic drama which kicked-off in 2019 got stalled in February owing to COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown. While more than 80% of the film has already been wrapped up, the makers have officially announced that the shooting will be resuming from September 7th in Hyderabad.

Following all the safety precautions, social distancing norms and the guidelines issued by the government, the final schedule of Love Story will take place with a limited crew of 15 members. The cast and crew will be tested for the novel coronavirus before entering the shooting spot. Jointly bankrolled by Asian Cinemas, Amigos Creations and Sri Venkateswara Creations, the music of the film is composed by Ch Pawan, a student of AR Rahman’s musical institution.

Naga Chaitanya is playing a Telangana guy in Love Story and he is expected to speak the local dialect. Though the short promo on his character didn’t give away much, it had a few hallmarks of a typical Sekhar Kammula hero – a relatable man-next-door in a middle-class setting. While the promo of Ay Pilla struck the right chord with the viewers, his soul-stirring expression when Sai Pallavi kisses on his cheek out of the blue has hit the bull’s eye among the youth.

Recently, the Premam actress appeared for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in Trichy and her selfies with fans after the exam went viral on social media.