Lot of talents needs to be harnessed: Expert

Delivering the inaugural address at the Women Science Congress, as part of the 107th Indian Science Congress here, Indian Council of Agricultural Research director Trilochan Mohapatra said India is waking up late to the power of women in science and technology.

“Women have for long been ignored by societies around the world. Even the Royal Society, London wasn’t giving scholarships to women until very late; it only happened in the 19th century. Our country is waking up very late to this too. Although now we have a lot of schemes to encourage women, core areas (STEM) don’t see a lot of women,” he said.

Pointing out how more than 45 women have been awarded the Nobel Prize since Madam Curie became the first woman to do so, he said: “There is a lot of talent, but it is not being harnessed.”

He said women are discriminated against even in modern times, which must stop if we want more women to take up science. “Even as teachers, when our teachings don’t get reflected in our own behaviour, values become barren. If we speak of high-class science we have to inculcate it from school and women must be encouraged from there. But if you look at the number of women in science compared to their total population in India, it is not a healthy number,” he said.

Stating that men have a huge role to play in how society inculcates aspirations among women, he said: “There is a Ravan in each one of us and we need to discipline him. Unless we do that, we cannot facilitate women; we won’t be able to provide good workplaces for them.”