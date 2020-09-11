Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary celebrated – Arghya offered

Udupi

Sri Krishna Janmastami was celebrated at Sri Krishna Math here on Thursday as per the Souramana system of planetary movement calculations. In The presence of the heads of all the Maths here, Paryaya Admar Math’s Sri Ishapriya Theertha Swamiji offered ‘Arghya (libation)’ to the Lord at 12.16 am on Friday.

Following the birth anniversary of the Lord, Vittal Pindi, which showcases the divine sport engaged in by the Lord when young, is being celebrated on Friday.

Devotees could witness the ‘Arghya Pradana’ programme via direct TV telecast and online as the public were barred from entering the Math as part of the safety precautions in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vittal Pindi will be celebrated in a traditional way on Friday afternoon at the Car Street. During these celebrations, people will be denied access to the Car Street. The people in Math, in the presence of a limited number of devotees, will celebrate Vittal Pindi, which will therefore be a subdued affair this time.

Paryaya Sri Ishapriya Theertha Swamiji of Admaru Math, who offered Tulsi twigs, which are deemed to be dear to the Lord, and Maha puja to the presiding deity of the Math at night, accompanied by Sri Vidyasagara Theertah Swmiji of Krishnapur Math, Sri Vishwapriya Theertha Swamij of Admaru Math, and Sri Vidyavallabha Theertha Swamiji of Kaniyur Math, offered Arghya to Lord Krisha’s idol inside the sanctum sanctorum and then repeated the process at the Tulsi platform at the appointed time of 12.16 am. Thereafter, devotees who were present, were allowed to offer Arghya to the Lord.