‘LooopLapeta’: TaapseePannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin start shooting

TaapseePannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin recently kick-started the shooting of their upcoming film, ‘LooopLapeta’. The actors were supposed to start shooting in summer for the same. However, it got delayed due to the pandemic.

Now, according to a report in a news portal, the makers have charted out a 25-day schedule in the city, followed by a stint in Goa. Talking about his first day on the set, Tahir reportedly said that they were a mix of nervousness and excitement. The actor added that his co-star Taapsee and he spoke about the lockdown months and the feeling of being on the sets now. According to both of them, one shouldn’t take this positive energy for granted. Tahir added that shooting in the new normal also meant that they had to work with certain restrictions, be it wearing masks or maintaining social distance. He added that the crew is doing their bit to safeguard themselves and the project.

Elaborating further, Bhasin added that the team jammed on ideas and scenes over the last few months. According to him, the readings that they did over Zoom calls are paying off, but meeting the crew in the flesh and creating a scene in real life is a different experience altogether.