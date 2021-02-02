ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

‘Looop Lapeta’: Taapsee Pannu introduces her character Savi, sharing first look poster

IBC News Bureau February 2, 2021
0 16 Less than a minute

After wrapping ‘Rashmi Rocket‘ shoot, Taapsee Pannu jetted off to Goa to start working on her upcoming film, ‘Looop Lapeta’. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film ‘Run Lola Run‘. Recently, Taapsee took to her Instagram handle to share the first look poster.

In these pictures, we can see Taapsee in a never seen before avatar. She sported a mint green tee with shorts and sports shoes. The actress revealed that she will be playing the role of a girl named Savi in the film The post was captioned as, ”Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai “How did I end up here?” main bhi yahi soch rahi thi.

No, not the shit pot, but the shit life!
Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride #LooopLapeta Taapsee has some interesting projects in her kitty. Her film ‘Rashmi Rocket’ is based on the story a runner from Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

February 2, 2021
28

Bhaskar Rao to complete his 100th Single Donor Platelet donation

February 2, 2021
28

Taxis to get more expensive with revision in the rates

February 2, 2021
32

Traffic police issue diversions and alternate routes during Aero India 2021

February 2, 2021
22

Use of social media apps linked to feeling of isolation during COVID-19

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker