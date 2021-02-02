‘Looop Lapeta’: Taapsee Pannu introduces her character Savi, sharing first look poster

After wrapping ‘Rashmi Rocket‘ shoot, Taapsee Pannu jetted off to Goa to start working on her upcoming film, ‘Looop Lapeta’. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film ‘Run Lola Run‘. Recently, Taapsee took to her Instagram handle to share the first look poster.

In these pictures, we can see Taapsee in a never seen before avatar. She sported a mint green tee with shorts and sports shoes. The actress revealed that she will be playing the role of a girl named Savi in the film The post was captioned as, ”Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai “How did I end up here?” main bhi yahi soch rahi thi.

No, not the shit pot, but the shit life!

Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride #LooopLapeta Taapsee has some interesting projects in her kitty. Her film ‘Rashmi Rocket’ is based on the story a runner from Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete.