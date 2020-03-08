Locals displeased MCC builds pedestal around tree due to road-widening

Mangaluru

Falnir road, one of the busiest areas in the heart of the city is being widened with a view to develop the area and reduce traffic. Many residents have voluntarily given up their land worth crores of rupees for this purpose. However, a big jackfruit tree along the road is now posing problems.

Instead of shifting the tree, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) officials are building a cement pedestal around it. This has irked the residents who have agreed to part with their land for road widening work.

The work of widening three km stretch of road from Hampankatta to Kankanady to a width of 18 meters at a cost of Rs 4.7 crore under the premier FAR fund has already started. Nearly 88 private properties in this stretch are being acquired by the MCC for this purpose. Many people have donated their land free of cost. They are being compensated by rebuilding their compound wall, building or through TDR.

The local corporator is trying to make this road four-lane from the present two-lane, including rebuilding of footpath and underground drainage system. Near Unity Hospital in Vas Lane, a small private property has been acquired by the MCC and compound wall has been rebuilt and given to the hospital. However, a jackfruit tree has been left as it is and a pedestal has been built around it by the MCC. People who have given their prime land for road widening are saying that this will cause traffic chaos and also may cause accidents as it is on the bend of the road.

The tree is wide and blocks the view of vehicles, and may potentially lead to accidents. The tree makes for a sharp turn from Vas Lane towards Kankanady and Falnir. During rush hours, the tree’s proximity to Unity Hospital has often been a hindrance to ambulance and other vehicles, resulting in traffic congestion.

As per locals, a resident of a property next to Unity Hospital was supposed to give up his land for the road widening project, but he has refused to hand over the land with the tree, as it has sentimental values for him and his family. Some residents have alleged political influence and interference in the matter.

“The local corporator’s effort has given shape to this road-widening project. When he approached the residents of Falnir road, they willingly gave up their prime properties worth crores just for the benefit of the general public. The road-widening work has been taken up, but the entrance to Vaz Lane junction is hampering the approved plan because of a tree that is the middle of the road-widening area,” said a resident who donated his land to the project.

If the tree is not removed or shifted, the whole purpose of the road-widening project would be lost, locals said. Now the corporation has built a pedestal around the tree. Without widening the road where it is needed, the rest of the residents are now refusing to hand over their land to the corporation.

A resident said, “Let the MCC remove that tree with root and plant it somewhere else. Otherwise, we are not going to give up our land for development and widening of the road. In people-friendly projects, no one should bow down to political pressure. If the MCC responds to our demand, we will see that the residents give up their land voluntarily for the widening of road. This work needs to be completed before the onset of monsoon.”

“MCC should do justice with everyone. If that is not done, Falnir road will meet the same fate as S L Mathias Road, which is not concreted even after two years,” said a daily commuter.