Liverpool cancels staff travel to high-risk countries

Liverpool

Amid the rise of coronavirus cases worldwide, Liverpool FC has taken several measures to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the health of their employees.

The English club has cancelled staff travel to high-risk countries and also informing everyone to maintain good hygiene practices through notices in/around all our sites.

“We have also activated a health questionnaire screening for all external visitors to all our training facilities, our office locations and other community facilities that we use regularly,” the club said in a statement.

The club has installed hand sanitisers and antibacterial handwash in all the washrooms at Anfield for the supporters attending the match.

“We are also taking matchday precautionary measures and will not have any mascots on the pitch. Any supporter displaying symptoms that are consistent with the virus should ensure they familiarise themselves with the chief medical officer’s advice on self-isolation,” the statement read.

Liverpool will take on Bournemouth in the Premier League clash at Anfield on March 7.