Likith Shetty, AmruthaIyengar complete 60% of their film, Family Pack

Actor Likith Shetty’s latest collaboration with director Arjun Kumar, after Sankasthakara Ganapati, is the film Family Pack, which is being backed by PuneethRajkumar. The film, which also stars AmruthaIyengar in the lead, is nearly 60% complete now. The team, we hear, is currently on a break, and is looking at wrapping up the rest of the film in December.

According to the team, “The project is shaping up really well, as we have completed the third schedule of shooting recently. We will shoot remaining portions in December and more actors are expected to join in the fourth schedule.” The film also has actors Rangayana Raghu, Sihikahichandru, Achyutha Kumar, PadmajaRoa, Sharmitha Gowda, Sadhu Kokila, Chandu Gowda, Shivaram, Nagabhushan, Raghu Gowda, Shruthi, Sampath and Krishna Hebbale in prominent roles.

Family Pack revolves not only around the lead pair, but also their families as they decide to tie the knot. This is the first time that Likith has been paired with Amrutha. After the government gave permission to resume shooting, the film team started shooting from September last week. Guru Kiran has composed music, Maasti has penned lyrics and UdayLeela is the cinematographer