Likes and shares in virtual world add to pressure: Manushi Chhillar

Actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar, on the occasion of International Youth Day on Wednesday, said that youth should feel free to be themselves, but also warned against online toxicity.

“We, the youth of our country, are riding on the technology wave and while there are massive advantages, there are disadvantages too. We are dealing with severe online toxicity and hate that one shouldn’t face growing up. Rather the youth should feel free to be themselves, discover their identities, make mistakes and learn from them,” Manushi said.

She added: “I pray we are super strong to take on this much negativity that’s thrown at all of us on a daily basis and are able to distinguish between what matters and what doesn’t.”

Manushi wants the youth to always know that these things don’t really matter.

“Likes and shares and comments in the virtual world are definitely adding up to the pressure and I would want the youth to always know that these things don’t really matter. It’s not real despite being quantifiable. What matters is who we are, what our core values are, how we treat others and how responsible we are towards our family, friends, environment and country,” she said.

Manushi is 23, and she feels living through the Covid pandemic has definitely set new priorities for the youth, including her.

“Youth and children are also growing up in an environment where they are living through a pandemic today and that’s bound to impact the way we envision the future. I hope it doesn’t unnerve the youth to explore and express. Youth should not be shy to innovate and to lead life fearlessly as we are the explorers of our future,” she says.

Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film “Prithviraj”. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, “Prithviraj” is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay as Prithviraj, while Manushi will play the role of the Sanyogita, the love of his life.