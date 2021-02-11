Liger to release on September 9, shoot resumed

It’s official! Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, has a release date.

The film’s team has announced that it will hit screens worldwide on September 9 this year. Liger is produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh for Puri Connects and Karan Johar for Dharma Productions. Shooting for the film was in progress in Mumbai before the pandemic, with pictures and videos of Vijay and Ananya on a bike and a boat even going viral. After unlock, while many films resumed shooting, the film’s team put it off till now. As of Thursday, a new shooting schedule for Liger has commenced.

Billed to be an actioner, with a touch of love story, Liger is Vijay Deverakonda’s first pan-Indian film and is also much-awaited as it’s Puri’s next after the commercially successful iSmart Shankar. While the first-look of the film saw Vijay with unruly hair and boxing gloves on, the announcement poster sees him with a stick in hand. The background also shows him fighting someone in a boxing ring, with spectators watching the match. Vijay has undergone training in mixed martial arts to prep for the role.

While the film’s music composer has not yet been revealed, Liger will see cinematography by Vishnu Sarma. Ramya Krishnan plays a prominent role in the film that is being made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from the trio, Liger also stars Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in key roles. Further details are awaited.