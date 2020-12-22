LIC officials seek CM’s approval for Bhagyalakshmi scheme

Senior officials of Life Insurance Corporation of India met chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday to consider LIC for implementation of the state government’s ambitious Bhagyalakshmi bond scheme for the girl child.

The chief minister asked the LIC officials to work out the best plan they could offer for the Bhagyalakshmi scheme and discuss it with officers of the finance department.

LIC officials led by Mini Ipe, LIC zonal manager called on the chief minister to reconsider the state government’s decision to implement Bhagyalakshmi through LIC again.

As LIC had expressed helplessness to provide Rs 1 lac to the beneficiaries under the Bhagyalakshmi scheme, with the existing premium, the state government examined the issue closely and the state cabinet decided to implement it through Sukanya Samruddhi scheme of India Post.

Chief Secretary T M Vijaya Bhaskar, additional chief secretary to the chief minister Dr E V Ramana Reddy, additional chief secretary and head of the Women and Child Development Department, Dr Nagalambika Devi and other senior officers were present during the meeting.