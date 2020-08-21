Let BJP give details of PM Modi’s Rs 20 lac crore compensation: DKShi

Bengaluru: “Today is a very sacred day. When Devraj Urs was chief minister (CM) of Karnataka, I was a college student. Rajiv Gandhi and Devraj Urs are two great leaders,” said D K Shivakumar, president of KPCC.

Speaking at the protest organized by Congress, Shivakumar said, “Rajiv Gandhi had said to prepare new leaders for the future of the country. There should be leaders between parliament and Panchayat. So these two leaders developed many leaders. I am one among them. Devraj Urs distributed land to the poor and downtrodden people of the society. Congress gave a house to those who did not own one. Rajiv Gandhi had a great vision for the country. The contribution of Rajiv Gandhi to the information technology sector is immense. Rajiv Gandhi is the one who brought the digital revolution in the country. If India is noticed by the world today, Rajiv Gandhi is responsible for it.”

“This protest is being held in order to make the voice of people reach the government. Janadhwani should be the voice of the corruption done by the BJP government. Where are the 25 BJP MPs of the state of Karnataka? Let them take a delegation to the Prime Minister. Flood relief that was promised last year is not yet released to the state. Compensation of Rs 5,000 announced to the auto-rickshaw drivers is also not distributed. Let BJP give the details of the Rs 20 lac crore compensation announced by the PM. Give the documents as to who has got how much. People are suffering due to coronavirus. Their curse will hit the government,” said Shivakumar.

Shivakumar further said, “An FIR was registered against Sonia Gandhi in Shivamogga. This is due to the oversight of the police. The CM had said that he will put a B report on this. But so far no one has put a B report. The CM gave his word to the Congress delegation which met him. Congress will face this boldly.”