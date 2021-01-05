Less than 10% attend Vidyagama classes in Bengaluru

Less than 10% of students attended classes under the Vidyagama programme in Bengaluru on Monday, one of the lowest since the concept was launched, data released by the education department shows.

The lowest attendance in the state was recorded in Bengaluru south at 6%, followed by Kalaburagi (6.5%), Bidar (7%), Raichur (7.7%), Yadgir (8%), Vijayapura (8.6%) and Bengaluru North (9%). The highest was recorded in Kodagu (39%), Dakshina Kannada (37%) and Sirsi (31%) districts.

However, officials claim the data may not be an accurate reflection of the situation as it is dependent on schools entering details on the SATS (Student Assessment Tracking System) website.

“We have seen a splendid response with 80% to 90% in class 10 and around 50% for Vidyagama,” said D Shashi Kumar, secretary, Association of Primary and Secondary Schools of Karnataka. “These numbers are surprising. The education department needs to give separate figures for government and private schools.”

In class 10, the attendance rose to 51.9% on Monday from 41% on Day 1 (Friday). In II PU, Monday’s attendance was 55% as against 32% on Friday. According to the data, of the 3.6 lakh students in 5,492 PU colleges, 2 lakh students came to campus. In class 10, 4.8 lakh out of the 9.3 lakh students came to class.

Teachers infected

A total of five teachers have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the state, a release from the education department stated.

Besides the two teachers in two different schools in Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district, a teacher from Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru and two teachers of a private school in Kalasa taluk tested positive for the infection. The education department has asked these schools to reopen from next Monday.