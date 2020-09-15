Led by SP, Cops conduct surprise drive against traffic violation, fine offenders

Udupi

The Udupi police personnel, who have been acting against drug menace on a war-footing, on Monday September 14 launched a surprise drive against traffic violators.

Led by superintendent of police (SP) Vishnuvardhan, the police registered a number of cases and collected fines from traffic violators in a span of four hours from 4 pm onwards.

SP Vishnuvardhan himself inspected vehicles at Kalsanka junction. Additional SP Kumarchandra, traffic SI Abdul Khader and other police officials were part of the drive.

Similar drives were conducted at other prominent areas such as Ambagilu junction, Manipal, Indrali, and city bus stand.

Youngsters who had installed coloured lights on their vehicles for fashion were taken to task by the SP.

Police checked vehicles and commuters for high beam lights, helmets, driving licenses and so on, and violators were approprately fined.

As many as 80 cases of traffic violations were registered and fine of Rs 40,000 was collected.

Under Udupi city police station, 35 cases were registered and Rs 25,000 collected in fines.

“We will be conducting such surprise drives to check traffic offences every day and book cases against violators,” said the SP.

The traffic violators were warned and allowed to go free after they paid the fine.