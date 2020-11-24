Lecturers begin indefinite protest against govt

Hundreds of lecturers have begun an indefinite 24*7 strike from Monday against the government’s move of withholding their appointments in the private aided first grade colleges. The protesting lecturers also demanded the state government to immediately release their appointment orders failing which they will intensify their protest.

The state government had earlier called for applications to fill up the posts in private aided first grade colleges which had fallen vacant since 2015 for various reasons (death/retirement and transfers etc). Following this, applications were called and also advertised in the media. Subsequently, interviews were conducted as per the UGC guidelines and the selected candidates’ details were sent to the government via respective joint director and the collegiate education commissioner. However, citing financial crunch due to Covid situation, the finance department raised concerns and as a result, the appointment orders for more than 300 lecturers were withheld illegally.

This created chaos among lecturers’ fraternity who were hoping for an appointment at the earliest. As a result, many of the lecturers are now in a deep financial crisis. The eligible lecturers are also worried that if there is a further delay, they may be barred from the appointment for crossing the maximum age limit.

Hence, the lecturers have demanded the Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister to immediately issue the appointment orders for the lecturers and not to cite the finance department’s circular as a stumbling block.