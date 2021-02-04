LCA Tejas symbol of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday took a sortie in the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at the Aero India show in Bengaluru and said that it is a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Surya flew onboard the LCA Tejas for 30 minutes and later expressed his gratitude to the Narendra Modi government for promoting indigenous manufacturing in defence. Photos and videos of the MP posing by the aircraft and sitting in the cockpit were shared by many of his supporters across social media platforms. Thursday was the second day of the three-day Aero India event, which is being held in Bengaluru following COVID-19 guidelines.

“The LCA Tejas is a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat. It is a beacon of scientific excellence and capabilities of India. I am extremely delighted today that I got an opportunity to fly in this wonderful fighter jet. LCA Tejas is Bengaluru’s gift to India,” said BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

“The sortie congratulated the Union government for its recent procurement order worth Rs 48,000 crore from Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This order will give a significant boost to the Bengaluru Aerospace and defence sector. With the right blend of technology and production capability, Bengaluru is poised to be on the world stage in the aerospace and defence sector,” the MP’s office said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, a contract to manufacture 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighters was handed over to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by the Defence Ministry at the Aero India international air show.

The first LCA Mark 1A aircraft is likely to be produced by 2023 once the HAL is done with the supply of the initial 40 planes in the Initial Operational Clearance and Final Operational Clearance standards which have already taken part and proven themselves in the IAF operational exercises such as the Exercise Gagan Shakti.

LCA Mark 1A is the advanced version of Tejas aircraft.