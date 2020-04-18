Laver Cup postponed to 2021

Boston

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup has been postponed to 2021 due to the changes to the international tennis calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of this year, the event will now take place in September 2021.

“Event organizers today announced that the Laver Cup will not be held in 2020, but will return to Boston in 2021, a move prompted by changes to the international tennis calendar which created a scheduling conflict with other major international tennis events,” Laver Cup said in a statement.

“The fourth edition of the Laver Cup will now be held at TD Garden in Boston from September 24-26, 2021. Since the French Open’s March 17 rescheduling announcement, Laver Cup organizers have been closely monitoring the situation with their partners – Tennis Australia and the USTA – as well as the ATP. Ultimately though, the international tennis schedule precluded the ability of the organizers to stage the event and therefore there was no reason to delay the inevitable decision,” it added.

Laver Cup Chairman Tony Godsick said postponing the event was the ‘responsible course of action’.

“We needed to make a decision now on our event. We know our passionate fans will be disappointed that they have to wait an extra year for the Laver Cup in Boston, but this is the responsible course of action, necessitated by the emerging calendar conflicts,” Godsick said in a statement.

“We wanted to call it now to provide certainty for our fans as well as our players, sponsors, broadcasters, partners, staff, volunteers and of course the great city of Boston. We thank them all for their unwavering dedication, hard work, support and understanding and we can’t wait to bring happier times to Boston in 2021,” he added.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer said it is unfortunate that the Laver Cup has to be pushed back a year.

“It’s unfortunate that the Laver Cup has to be pushed back a year, but at this stage, it’s the right thing to do for everyone concerned,” Federer said.

“Although disappointing, the good news is that TD Garden will still be able to host the event next year and I really look forward to finally playing in Boston for the first time at Laver Cup 2021,” he added.