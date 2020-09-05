Launch of Voice Chatbot in Google Assistant

Hubli

ICICI Prudential Life has now launched a service chatbot ‘Ligo’ for its customers at Google Assistant. The company, which has informed the media, will allow company policyholders to address their doubts via voice commands such as OK Google, I Want to Speak Two, ICICI Prudential Life Ligo or May I Talk to ICICI Prudential Life Ligo. Taking advantage of digital technology, such as artificial intelligence, the company has expanded the search aspect and created another layer of convenience for its customers. Google Assistance has expanded the functionality of its logo in accordance with the company’s strategy of presenting its platform to customers, offering customers a unique experience. Customers can get information about their policies by enabling Google Assistant on their Android smartphones, and by using their policy number or registered mobile number. This is the simplest way to ask for traffic or traffic on Google. In an ever-increasing digital world of speed, efficiency and convenience, the adoption of artificial intelligence-based voice assistance services through personal and immediate experiences is rapidly increasing. Available in English and in nine Indian languages, Google Assistant helps people to interact with Google in a natural and special way. Taking advantage of new technologies, the company has introduced many digital devices that will cater to the needs of every customer. For example, customers can use their digital enabler to make online transactions, and each digital enabler, such as WhatsApp, Company Website, MobileApp and Chatbot Ligo, is roughly equivalent to a virtual branch. Chatbot LIGO has an average of 3.5 Lakhs per month. Customers can use any of these digital methods to carry out their business.