Lasya Nagaraj to be seen in ‘Helen’ remake

IBC News Bureau March 8, 2020
Lasya Nagaraj of “Bigg Boss” fame will be stepping into the shoes of Anna Ben in a new thriller drama. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film “Helen”.

The woman-centric movie will feature Lasya as the protagonist. It marks the directorial venture of advertisement-makers-turned-directors Arunkumar M and Sabu Aloysius.

The film, made under the banner Silver Train International in association with Friday Films, is backed by director Lohit H of “Mummy” fame. The cast and crew will kickstart the shoot by March-end. They plan to shoot the entire film in Mysuru.

