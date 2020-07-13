ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Last warning to Trisha Krishnan

IBC Office July 13, 2020
Meera Mitun is popular for making the headlines by commenting on various issues and tagging renowned personalities such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Edappadi K Palaniswami and others in her tweets.  This time Meera Mithun is targeting South beauty Trisha Krishnan.

Recently, Meera Mitun accused the 96 actress of ‘copying’ her and warned of taking legal action against her. Meera Mitun took to her Twitter and wrote, “This is gonna be my last warning to you Trisha Krishnan. Next time I see, you photoshop your photographs with features of mine including hair, morphing to, look like me, you will be under serious legal allegation. You know what you are doing, Well your conscience knows.” Now the actress Meera Mitun is being trolled on social media for her tweet.

