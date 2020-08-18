Landslide at Talakaveri – Two bodies untraceable after 12 days

Madikeri

After torrential downpour caused landslide in Brahmagiri hills near Talakaveri, five persons were buried alive after their house and belongings were destroyed by the huge mound of mud and filth which came crashing down. Even though 12 days have elapsed since the incident happened, bodies of two have not been recovered so far.

Chief priest of Talakaveri, Narayan Achar, his wife, Shantha, brother Anand Teertha, and two assistant priests Ravikiran and Srinivas, had gone missing after the tragedy. Three bodies have been found so far. Over a 100 personnel from National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, fire brigade and police personnel have searched the area relentlessly with the help of machines.

The bodies which have not been found so far are of assistant priest Srinivas, and Narayan Achar’s wife Shantha. After the recovery of assistant priest Ravikiran’s body on Saturday, district in-charge minister V Somanna, had instructed the rescue teams to continue with search operations. But the teams have not tasted success thereafter.

The rescue teams resumed their operations on Tuesday too. But because of heavy rainfall and thick fog covering the area, rescue work has been sluggish. Because of heavy rain and chances of further landslides, operations by backhoes and excavators have been put on hold for the present. Other teams are involved with rescue work, expecting to find the other two bodies soon.