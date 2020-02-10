CITIESTOP NEWS

Lamborghini hits 3 vehicles, 2 injured

IBC News Bureau February 10, 2020
0 54 Less than a minute

Two persons were injured and five vehicles, including the luxury cars and traffic police post, were damaged after luxury sports cars hit them at Mehkri Circle and CTO Junction on Sunday.
A Bentley car (TS 09 UC 9) speeding from Hebbal hit three vehicles, including an auto under Mehkri Circle underpass on Ballari Road at 2.30pm. The driver fled the spot leaving his car. Praful Kumar, an engineer, and Abdul, an auto driver, sustained injuries.
“The Bentley belongs to a private company. We have asked the company representatives to appear before the police on Monday,” M Narayan, DCP (traffic-east) said.

In the other incident, a brand new Lamborghini car crashed into a traffic police chowki at CTO Circle opposite Cubbon Park Metro station at 5.15pm.
Declining to divulge the car driver’s name, Cubbon Park traffic police said they have registered a case of rash and negligence driving against him. Police said the car seemed to be a new one as it had no registration plate.

