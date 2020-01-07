SPORTSTOP NEWS

Lakshya Sen, Shubhankar Dey Fail to Qualify for Malaysia Masters

IBC News Bureau January 7, 2020
0 9 Less than a minute

Kuala Lumpur

Lakshya Sen could not qualify for the main draw of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament, going down to Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in the men’s singles qualifiers here on Tuesday.

The unseeded Indian went down 21-11 18-21 14-21 in a hard-fought match, which lasted 49 mins.

Shubhankar Dey and the women’s doubles duo of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh also failed to make the main draw.

Shubhankar went down 15-21 15-21 to Malaysia’s Liew Daren in the men’s singles while Dandu and Santosh lost to the Indonesian pair of Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto 15-21 10-21 in the women’s doubles.

Later on Tuesday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will open their campaign against local shuttlers Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi. (PTI)

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

January 7, 2020
4

Govt warns trade union employees from joining Bharat Bandh

January 7, 2020
7

Ker govt to develop state industrial security force

January 7, 2020
7

Kashmir witnesses snowfall for 3rd consecutive day

January 7, 2020
8

Goa GDP expected to achieve 9.8% growth rate: Satya Pal Malik

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker