Lack of maintenance at park, no play zone for kids

A BBMP park in Chandra Layout resembles a wasteland due to lack of maintenance for over three years now.

Children’s play equipment in the park are rusted or broken and most have jagged sharp edges. Slides have holes and broken ladders, while the swing seats look like they may give way any time.

On May 30 this year, when a picture of the decrepit park located near the Skyline Apartment was posted on Twitter, and then BBMP commissioner had replied the same day that a complaint has been registered.

Things, however, remained the same on ground. On December 24 revealed that the play area remained unsafe for children. Officials said that an officer had been deputed to address the issue on May 30 itself.

Document of number of complaints, the helpline officials said that the job had been assigned to Niranjan B M, horticulture superintendent, the very day of the complaint being raised.

Niranjan, however, said on Thursday that he was unaware of the complaint. He said, “I found out about this now. It does not come under my realm of work. Such issues are taken care of by the park civil engineer.”

“The park was constructed on a storm water drain and this itself is a violation. However, the residents here did not oppose it hoping it would give some space for the children to play. However, it has been more than three years since the park is in this condition and none has bothered to rectify it. Time and again there have been accidents but nothing is moving the authorities into fixing the problem,” Saroja HN, 35, a resident, said.

Fearing accidents, residents have now barred their children from entering the park. Yet, children are often spotted sneaking into the park and using the broken slides and swings.

Hemalatha MN, 65, another resident, said, “Complaints have been raised several times but not one of them has been addressed yet.”