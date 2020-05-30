Kylie Jenner’s lawyer demands retraction over Forbes billionaire story

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner‘s lawyer is demanding Forbes take down their story accusing the makeup mogul of lying her way to billionaire status.

According to Page Six “the lawyer, Michael Kump, said in a statement to The Post on Friday, “We have reviewed Forbes‘ article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and a ‘web of lies’ to inflate her net worth. The article is filled with outright lies.”

“Forbes‘ accusation that Kylie and her accountants ‘forged tax returns’ is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements.”

Forbes published a bombshell report stripping Jenner of the title of youngest-ever self-made billionaire, claiming she used fake draft tax returns to boost her net worth.

The business magazine said the Jenner is now worth just less than 900 million USD after factoring Kylie Cosmetics’ revenue in public filings and the economic effect COVID-19 has had on the beauty industry.

Kump said, “It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has devoted three reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie’s net worth. We would not expect that from a supermarket tabloid, much less from Forbes.”

The half-sister of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian also slammed the report, calling it, “inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions.”

Jenner took to Twitter and responded to the jaw-dropping allegations in a series of tweets.

“What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site.. all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER…,” Jenner’s first tweet reads.

The mother of one followed with another, writing: “‘even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading.”