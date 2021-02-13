Kushee Ravi’s film with Chetan, Maarga, to be a Kannada-Telugu bilingual

Kushee Ravi starrer Maarga (The Path), which was earlier planned as a Kannada film only, is set to be a bilingual, with a Telugu version as well. The film, starring Kushee alongside actor Chetan Kumar, Reeshma Nanaiah, J Karthik and other Telugu actors, is currently in pre-production stage. Speaking about the film, Kushee says, “The pre-production work for the Kannada version has been completed, but it is still on for the Telugu one. We should, hopefully, be able to to go on floors by June or July. The team has planned the shoot in Bengaluru and Hassan.” The actress reveals that the film, which is a romantic thriller, has a socially-relevant subject and that her character, Nakshatra, is a strong-willed, witty woman. “She is an orphan living in an ashram in Bengaluru and is like the go-to person for women there who are facing any trouble or are being harassed by local boys,” she explains.

The actress has three other films and is wrapping up work on two — Spooky College and Nakshe — following which she will begin the as-yet-to-be-titled film penned by her Dia co-star Pruthvi Ambar, which will be directed by Darshan Apoorva.