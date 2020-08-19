Kushee Ravi paired opposite Vivek Simha in a horror comedy

After the success of Dia, actress Kushee Ravi has signed another project. In her upcoming film, which is a horror comedy, the actress will be seen opposite actor Vivek Simha, who has recently quit the television series, Mathe Vasantha, to concentrate on films.

According to a leading entertainment daily, the movie addresses the question of whether or not ghosts really exist, while it also touches upon the belief of rebirth. The movie is said to be an edge-of-the seat psychological thriller. The project is funded by HK Prakash, who has produced movies like RangiTaranga. The actors will undergo workshops before they start shooting. The team has finalised locations in Dharwad and in the thick forest areas of Dandeli for filming the sequences next month.

A popular Sandalwood actor is likely to reveal the title. They are planning to start shooting from October. The rest of the star cast and details about the technical crew will be revealed in the coming days.

Kushee rose to fame after portraying the titular character in the film Dia, in which she featured opposite actor Pruthvi Ambaar. Among her other projects, the actress will also be seen in the movie Nakshe, while she is teaming up with Pruthvi again in another film. This project is helmed by Darshan Apoorva. This will be Kushee’s fourth project.

Giving a glimpse of her character in her upcoming movie with Pruthvi, Kushee told us in an interview recently, “In my previous film, my character was an introvert, whereas in this movie, I play the role of a musician, who is neither an introvert nor an extrovert.” The makers, she informs, are still in the process of fine-tuning the script.