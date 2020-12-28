Kunchacko Boban announces his next BIG project

Mollywood star Kunchacko Boban announced his next movie titled ‘Bheemante Vazhi’. Releasing the first look poster of the movie, Kunchacko Boban announced this upcoming project, that is scripted by actor Chemban Vinod and directed by Thamasha director Ashraf Hamza. The movie went on floors on Sunday at Kuttipuram.

Apart from Kunchacko Boban, Chemban Vinod and Thamasha fame Chinnu Chandini are also part of the movie. Jointly produced by Chemban Vinod, Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal, ‘Bheemante Vazhi’ marks the first time association of Kunchacko Boban with Chemban Vinod, who has proved his mettle in filmmaking.

The movie will have music by Vishnu Vijayan and cinematography by Girish Gangadharan.

Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban had recently wrapped the shoot of Appu Bhattathiri’s directorial debut Nizhal that has Nayanthara in the female lead. He also has Martin Prakkat’s Naayattu and Jis Joy’s Mohan Kumar fans.