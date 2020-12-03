K’taka CM lays foundation of waste-to-energy plant in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yeddyurappa on Wednesday laid the foundation for a waste-to-energy plant jointly set up by the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Bidadi on the outskirts of the city.

Both BBMP and KPCL will be setting up this plant at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore, which will be completed in next two years.

The plant will be generating 11.5 MW power, using 600 tonnes of waste per day and the plant will be jointly financed by these agencies.

Speaking at the virtual foundation laying ceremony of the waste-to-energy power plant, Yediyurappa said Bengaluru generates 5,000 metric tonnes of waste every day and needed such steps for disposal of scientific waste.

“This plant is taken up as part of – Swacch Bharat Mission – as well as – Atma Nirbhar mission. Both of these missions are pet projects of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Almost all components used in the plant are indegenious,” he claimed.

While the BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said that the plant will be run without any additional financial burden for the BBMP. “This will not only help the BBMP to dispose of waste scientifically but also save Rs 14 crore avoiding landfill cost,” he added.

The note released by the BBMP claimed that unscientific disposal of waste has resulted in several significant problems.

“Groundwater quality has deteriorated due to improper leachate management. Based on the technologies available at present, the BBMP felt that Waste to energy was the best as with this technology large quantities of waste could be disposed off through an incineration method which is most suitable for mixed waste/segregated waste. This is also financially viable method,” the BBMP note added.

It is worth noting here, the letter of award for construction of the WTE plant has been awarded to Noida-based ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, along with its consortium partner Hitachi Zosen India Pvt Ltd, which have the vast experience of setting up over 900 WTE plants across the world.

“The same consortium is responsible for setting up a WTE plant in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, which has been running successfully for the last four years,” KPCL managing director V. Ponnuraj said.

The KPCL clarified in its note that the plant will have indigenous products and equipment.

According to this note, the BBMP with an area of 709 square kms and with a population of 1.2 crore generates 5,000 metric tonnes garbage per day.