KSRTC to introduce ‘Sarige Sanjeevini’ in wake of Coronavirus

Mangaluru

Towards stopping coronavirus infection from spreading, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) proposes to introduce sanitizer buses to help people to get sanitized. The buses, which may be introduced in coastal Karnataka by the end of this month, are given with the name ‘Sarige Sanjeevini’.

In the first phase, these buses were introduced in Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions. Even though the disease is comparatively under control in Dakshina Kannada district, the corporation plans to start this buses in the city and Puttur as a precautionary measure.

The officials are holding discussions at the divisional level about the quantum of chemicals to be used. This is expected to be completed shortly. For this purpose, old buses that are in good condition, will be used. These buses are turned into the shape of tunnels by removing all the seats. Anti-viral liquid sprayer is then fitted at a cost of Rs 20,000 for each bus. Those who pass through these buses get thoroughly sprayed with the chemical compound. Initially, these buses will be used for the convenience of staff engaged inessential services.

KSRTC has been looking for people-friendly initiatives and it has also submitted a proposal to install corona mobile testing laboratories inside buses. If this proposal gets nod of Indian Medical Research Council, such laboratories will become a reality soon.

KSRTC division controller here, S N Arun, said that the corporation proposes to introduce mobile sanitizer buses known with the name ‘Sarige Sanjeevini’. He said that Mangaluru division is expected to begin such a service by the end of this month.