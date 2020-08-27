CITIESTOP NEWS

KSRTC converts old bus into toilet for women

IBC Office August 27, 2020
0 26 Less than a minute

A bus in disuse that could have ended up in the junkyard found some use after all thanks to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation which converted it into a women”s toilet. According to the KSRTC, the cost of the project was Rs 12 lakh, which has been borne by the Bengaluru International Airport Authority as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

The ”Sthree toilet” is an initiative of the state-run bus corporation along with the BIAL. The old bus has three Indian toilets and two western ones, which are equipped with a sanitary napkin vending machine and incinerator.

The KSRTC said in a statement that the Sthree toilet-bus is making use of self-generated power through solar energy.

It has solar sensor lights, wash basin, baby feeding and diaper changing areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the transport portfolio, on Thursday inaugurated the facility, which will be deployed at Majestic-the Central Bus Stand.

He said the state road transport department will look into the possibilities of converting scrap-buses into toilets.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

August 27, 2020
24

Karnataka witness a record spike of 9386 cases

August 27, 2020
26

Parliamentary committee business not to be leaked with media: RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

August 27, 2020
22

Won’t Accept Tipu Sultan As Noble Ruler: Karnataka BJP

August 27, 2020
23

Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi to direct CM Yediyurappa to revoke Land Reforms Ordinance

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker