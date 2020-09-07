KSRTC, BMTC buses to now ply on MRPL fuel

Mangaluru

Diesel produced at Mangaluru based petroleum refinery MRPL will now run engines of all the KSRTC and BMTC buses that transport millions of passengers every day.

KSRTC and BMTC buses cover every nook and corner of the state and also ply to many neighbouring states. The people of Karnataka are dependent on these buses for local and long-distance travel. People from many neighbouring states also use these buses frequently for commuting for business and personal travel requirements.

Currently, the tender for supplying diesel to KSRTC and BMTC buses is executed by HPCL. HPCL has tied up with MRPL for this entire supply. This tie-up has commenced from August 29, 2020, and the first load to KSRTC by HPCL with MRPL HSD under this tender was dispatched on September 2, 2020.

“This tie-up is expected to increase MRPL’s direct sale of HSD in Karnataka by at least 20 fold in comparison to our sales last financial year. MRPL is also expanding its retail network in Karnataka and Kerala with the construction of many retail outlets which are in final stages of their construction” said Sathyanarayana HC, GGM – Marketing.