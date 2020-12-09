KritiSanon Confirms She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

There were reports that Bollywood actress KritiSanon had tested positive for COVID-19, however no official confirmation was made by the actress. She has now posted on her Instagram account to inform her fans that she has tested positive.

She wrote on her Instagram post- “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry as I’m feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m going to ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working.” [SIC]

Kriti was in Chandigarh shooting with Rajkummar Rao for an upcoming film till last week, according to a report in filmfare.com. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared a photo of the actress on his verified Instagram account with “Covid +” written on it.

Bhayani wrote: “Call it bad luck inspite of taking all safety measures. She recently returned from Chandigarh, where she was shooting for an upcoming movie with Rajkummar Rao. She even told us that she would not remove her mask even for a second. #kritisanon.”

A source close to the actress recently revealed that Kriti is currently keeping super busy reading scripts and has as many as 7 ventures being offered to her. The source added, “Kriti is keeping really busy with the shoot of her next film in Chandigarh. After breaking new grounds with films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4, she has in no time become a director’s favourite and has been offered some really exciting projects. Post staying at home all these months due to the pandemic, she’s all set to roll with around 5 projects slated in 2021.”