Kriti Kharbanda’s Post Pack-Up Ritual To Fight Covid

IBC Office December 8, 2020
Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda says her post pack-up ritual is taking steam to keep coronavirus at bay. She posted a video on Instagram where she is seen taking vapour inhalation. “So I soak in some steam everyday after work 🙂 what do u do to fight #corona !? #postpackupritual #14phere#coronatime,” Kriti wrote alongside the clip.

Kriti has started shooting for her upcoming film “14 Phere”. Before starting her work, Kriti underwent a Covid test. Directed by Devanshu Singh, the film is a contemporary social comedy film that will see Kriti romancing Vikrant Massey. She was last seen in the Bejoy Nambiar directorial “Taish”, which released as a film as welll as a web series.

 

