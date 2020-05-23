Kriti Kharbanda feels homesick during lockdown

Amid lockdown, actress Kriti Kharbanda has not seen her family and friends for a few months now and says feeling homesick is normal in times like these. Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of a plate full of delicacies that look appetising. Kriti Kharbanda wrote a heartfelt message with an amazing table spread.

Pulkit Samrat, who is said to be with the actress right now, commented: “Bestest meal ever!!”

For the uninitiated, Kriti Kharbanda has come a long way in Bollywood and made a name for herself in the industry. The actress who rules millions of hearts has always been open about her life on social media, treating her fans with insights into her personal life, images of her stunning looks and unseen BTS pictures/videos from her work projects.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy caper “Pagalpanti”, which also stars her beau Pulkit Samrat, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz and Saurabh Shukla. She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama titled “Taish”. The film is slated to release next year.