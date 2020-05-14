Kristen Bell chided hubby Dax Shepard for hiding injury

Actress Kristen Bell was not at all pleased by the fact that her actor-husband Dax Shepard hid his hand injury from her. Shepard hurt himself during an off-road escapade in the mountains, when he crushed the bones of his hand. He then drove back home without telling Bell about the accident.

Bell told her friend and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres: “He went on an ‘essential’ off-roading trip right when quarantine began. He was off-roading in the mountains and he had a buddy with him, but they were in separate off-roading vehicles.”

She continued: “He didn’t call me (about the injury). He drove home, and the first thing he said when he walked in the door is, ‘I just don’t want to be in trouble’, which is crazy because he’s never in trouble with me.”

Bell added: “I said, ‘You’re not in trouble, but it’s not the smartest move you could have made’.”