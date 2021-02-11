KrissMi wedding: Mehendi party of Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj

The KrissMi wedding is underway and Love Mocktail couple Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj has been busy with the pre-wedding events and ceremonies. On Wednesday evening, there was the mehendi party in Hassan, where the couple and their family and close friends partook in song, dance and lots of fun activities. Among those who were present at the mehendi party that was held at a private venue in Hassan were some of their Love Mocktail co-stars which also included Amrutha Iyengar, who coincidentally accompanied the groom to be to meet his bride all the way from Bengaluru in a road trip to Hassan.

The couple ties the knot this Sunday. They will have the muhurtha in the morning, where they will have a special mantapa set up in the pool at a private resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The couple will also treat fans to the first song from Love Mocktail 2, which will be released as a gift to them on their wedding day.

The couple also has a special reception party that has been organised on Sunday evening that also happens to be Valentine’s Day. The couple have personally invited all their industry colleagues and friends over the past month to ensure they share their excitement about their special day. Milana and Krishna have been together over the past few years and their film Love Mocktail, which they scripted together, also happens to chronicle some parts of their love story through the characters of Adi and Nidhi.