Krishnaa Bhat used the lockdown to turn author

The lockdown has been a period of creativity and introspection for most people in Sandalwood, many of who also channeled it into productive measures – be it writing blogs or scripts, painting, etc. One such is young actress Krishnaa Bhat, the daughter of actor Ravi Bhat, who has always nurtured a love for reading and writing. “When I was in school, I used to write articles and always aim to be the top scorer in English. This, though, is my first attempt at writing short stories. During the lockdown, there was no work whatsoever for me to channel my creativity. I didn’t have an outlet, like shoots, modelling, etc., and that made me think of other avenues. Writing was the obvious choice, as it was something that I always wanted to do, but never got around to actually putting pen to paper,” explains Krishnaa.

Through the lockdown, the actress was able to write not one but nine short stories in English, which have been translated in Kannada as well, by her dad. “It is short read, say, about 50 pages, with relatable stories about my thoughts, introspections, etc. There are tales of romance, humour, suspense, heartbreak and so much more. Put together, the nine stories are called that’s Not Normal and other short stories, which will be released over the weekend. This is my initiation into writing and I want to do a lot more, maybe even a novella. Ramesh Aravind sir gave me a good review, as did Professor CN Ramachandran sir, which I have put at the end of the book,” says Krishnaa.

Meanwhile, the actress, who was last seen onscreen in Savarnadeergha Sandhi, is looking forward to the release of her indie film, Kid Happy.