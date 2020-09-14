Krishna to play a steward in Srikrishna@gmail.com

When actor Krishna, was signed for Nagashekar’s bilingual Srikrishna@gmail.com, it generated a lot of buzz. Now latest reports suggest that Krishna, who is busy shooting for the film in Mysuru will be seen playing a steward in the film. The film will release in Kannada and Malayalam.

The film, made under the banner of Sandesh productions, will see Krishna and Tagaru heroine Bhavana pair opposite each other. Bhavana, on the other hand, will be seen playing a lawyer in the film. The rom-com explores the subject of extramarital affairs and live-in relationships and addresses a serious issue with a blend of humour. The team began shooting for the film in Mysuru earlier this month. While Arjun Janya will be seen composing music for the film, Kaviraj will writing the lyrics for the songs.

Apart from Srikrishna@gmail.com, Krishna is busy with his upcoming directorial, Love Mocktail 2. While Krishna will be seen in the film, city-based entrepreneur Sushmitha will be seen making her debut in Sandalwood with this film. Krishna has already begun shooting for the film and plans to have it ready by the end of this year. After the success of Love Mocktail, fans have been eagerly waiting for Love Mocktail 2.

Meanwhile, Nagashekar will be directing the Telugu remake of Love Mocktail. The director had earlier announced that Satyadev and Tamannaah will be the lead pair in the film. Kavya Shetty will also been seen playing Amrutha Iyengar’s part for the Telugu remake.