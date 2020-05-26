‘Krisha and his leela’ set for digital release

After Amrutharamam, actor Seerat Kapoor and Siddhu Jonnalagaddastarrer romantic entertainer, Krishna and his Leela is the latest film to bypass a theatrical release. Directed by Ravikanth Perepu, the film is set for a digital release soon. “While we understand that our fans would rather favour a theatrical release, looking at the unprecedented pandemic situation, we have decided to go for a release on an OTT platform.

This seems like the best opportunity for us in the current situation,” says Seerat. Krishna and his Leela is a fictitious story of a free-spirited youngster, who meets three different women at some point in his life. How he discovers love in his life and what happens after that forms the crux of the story. Seerat will be seen as a cafe owner in the film.

“I am playing Ruksar, who is independent and a free-spirited woman. Playing Ruksar was a lot of fun and I enjoyed every bit of my role,” she adds. Presented by Rana Daggubati, the film also has Jerseyfame Shraddha Srinath and Shalini Vadnikatti as other leads.