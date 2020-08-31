Kripakar murder case – Police arrest four accused

Kasargod

Manjeshwar station police arrested four accused in connection with the murder case of Kripakar (28), a resident of Miyapadavu Berike.

Arrested accused are identified as Umesh (28), Janardhana (29), Shiva Prasad (32) and Nandish (30). The murder had taken place on the night of August 26 near the house of Jitesh of Miyapadavu. A gang had bludgeoned Kripakar to death.

The gang reached the spot when Kripakar tried to attack Jitesh and beat him badly. Though Kripakar was taken to hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Post mortem report stated that Kripakar died due to injuries he received on his head.

Deceased Kripakar and Jitesh were friends earlier. But Jitesh keeping distance from Kripakar as he was addicted to ganja. Due to this reason, it is said that Kripakar used to pick fights with Jitesh often.

Kripakar had entered the house of Jitesh by jumping the compound wall on the night of August 26. Though Kripakar requested Jitesh many times to open the door, Jitesh did not open owing to the pressure of his sisters. However, Jitesh opened the door when he heard the sound of Kripakar breaking the door of his house. Kripakar immediately attacked Jitesh with scissors and injured his eye. Jitesh also fell on the floor during the scuffle. Locals rushed to the spot after hearing the screams of family members of Jitesh.

During the fight that ensued, the gang, which arrived hearing the screams of family members of Jitesh beat Kripakar black and blue because of which he died in the hospital. During inquiry it was proved that it is a case of murder.