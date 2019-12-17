KPSC recruitment in Group-C category to begin soon

Bengaluru

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), in its rollout, has mentioned that the recruitment for the Group – C division will begin soon.

In its rollout, it has said that there are around 1,236 openings in the Group – C category pertaining to various departments of the KPSC and that the dates for the competitive exams would soon be announced.

According to its vacancy list, there are 107 posts vacant in the Sub Registrar division. Similarly, the vacancies in the other departments are – in the Women and Child Welfare Department – 174, Residential Education – 156, Revenue Department – 177, Samagra Shishu Abhivrudhi – 102 and Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Development Corporation – 93.

The appointment for 870 engineers will also be held.

The new notification regarding the recruitment process will be announced on the KPSC’s website after January 2, 2020.