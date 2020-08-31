KPCC President DKShi recovers from COVID-19, discharged

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar was discharged from the hospital a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus. DK Shivakumar was receiving treatment in Suguna Hospital in Bengaluru’s Rajajinagar and was discharged on Monday afternoon. Photographs emerged showing DK Shivakumar standing outside the out-patient department section of Suguna Hospital.

“DK Shivakumar, President, KPCC who was admitted in Suguna Hospital, Rajajinagar since 24/08/2020 with complaints of fever and myalgia has recovered well and discharged from the hospital,” read a statement from Dr. Kiran Kumar BR, CEO of Suguna Hospital.

The statement said that Shivakumar had responded well to the treatment. “Suguna Hospital’s multidisciplinary team of specialists from internal medicine, critical care, pulmonology; infectious diseases treated DK Shivakumar and he responded well to the treatment,” the statement by Dr. Kiran added.

Shivakumar was hospitalised on August 25 on the advice of doctors. He was hospitalised soon after he returned from New Delhi after meeting senior Congress leaders.

He postponed a scheduled visit to flood-affected areas in north Karnataka on August 25. His visit was set to cover Bagalkot and Belagavi districts in the state. Heavy rains disrupted life in parts of the state causing flood-like situations and triggering landslides.

Recently, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Health Minister Sriramulu and former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah were hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus. All three of them made a full recovery after being infected.