Kotigobba 3 new poster released for Soorappa Babu’s b’day

Fans of Kichcha Sudeep were in for a complete surprise on Friday as the makers of Kotigobba 3 released a brand new poster of his on the occasion of producer Soorappa Babu’s birthday. The film, which was slated to release earlier this year in summer, had to be pushed because theatres were shut across the country owing to the ongoing pandemic.

This film is a threequel of sorts to the title Kotigobba, while it will be the second in the series that will star Sudeep. The previous film, a bilingual in Kannada and Tamil, had him paired alongside Nithya Menen and was an entertaining action thriller, with loads of clever comedy.

This new film has a big star cast that includes many names from different film industries. Premam fame Madonna Sebastian is the female lead in this film, which also has some Bollywood actors like Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah and Shraddha Das in the cast, and the film has been shot across Europe and India.

This film, directed by youngster Shivakarthik, has been waiting for its release. The makers have held on from releasing most of the visuals and songs, because of the unsure nature of the pandemic and the uncertainty around the reopening of the cinema halls.

Kotigobba 3 is tentatively scheduled to be released in Tamil and Telugu too, owing to Sudeep’s popularity across South India, though no official word has been said about the same. Sudeep, currently, is shooting for Phantom – which marks his first collaboration with RangiTaranga fame filmmaker Anup Bhandari.